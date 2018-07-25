John Krasinski Remembers Losing Captain America Role to Chris Evans

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Chris Evans as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but eight years ago he wasn’t the only actor up for the role. A Quiet Place‘s John Krasinski was as well, though he wasn’t entirely surprised that the role went to Evans instead.

In an interview with Variety, Krasinski recalled getting the call — on his wife Emily Blunt’s birthday, no less — that the Captain America role had gone to Evans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My agent called and said, ‘They’re going to go with Chris Evans,’” Krasinski said. “And I remember I said, ‘Yeah, look at him. He’s Captain America.’”

Krasinski went on to explain that, when Blunt offered to cancel their dinner plans, he wouldn’t allow it.

“I said, ‘It’s Chris Evans. Of course, we’re going to dinner,’” he recalled.

Krasinski may not have suited up as Captain America, but that hasn’t held him back. Earlier this year A Quiet Place, which he directed and starred in, hit theaters to praise from fans and critics alike. The film was enough of a success that a sequel is in development and Krasinski will be involved with it in some capacity.

“Oh [Krasinski is] definitely involved,” producer Andrew Form told Collider. “We’re lucky on this one. I’ve had movies where the studio says to you, ‘Here’s your date. Let’s go!’ and on this one we’re not rushing anything, which is amazing. So, we’re gonna take our time, we’re gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we’re just starting to talk about it. We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything.”

Krasinski has also found his way towards being an action star. He’ll next appear as Jack Ryan in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and while the show’s first season has yet to air on Amazon Prime — it lands August 31st — its already been renewed for a second season. It’s also given Krasinski a taste of the physicality such roles call for when he injured his knee during reshoots for the series.

“Thank God I was editing a movie, because I didn’t have to do anything,” Krasinski said. “I was just sitting there with my leg up.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will premiere on Amazon Prime on August 31st.