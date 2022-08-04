John Wick Director Answers If He'd Helm Marvel's Daredevil Reboot

Chad Stahelski has been plenty candid about his desire to bring Blade to the big screen. Two years ago, the John Wick helmer said he'd love to direct the inevitable reboot of the vampire-hunting Daywalker and now, he's told us he met with Marvel Studios and told them he wanted to direct it. Though the production has since hired Bassam Tariq, it seems Stahelski's personal options at the House of Ideas are quickly running out.

That is, of course, until Marvel announced a project that seemed ripe for the filmmaker's fist-fighting action chops in Daredevil: Born Again. We recently caught up with Stahelski in support of Netflix's Day Shift, a film he produced under his 87eleven banner, and asked if the Man Without Fear is something that intrigued him.

"As far as Daredevil goes, it's the same thing," Stahelski says of being constricted when adapting existing intellectual propert. "It's like, I've just been let off the leash literally for nine years, doing whatever I want. And if I want John Wick to go to f-cking space in [John Wick: Chapter 5], he'll go to f-cking space."

The filmmaker was quick to point out the dangers of joining a massive IP such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Look at the filmmaker's challenge, right? The fans want us to make something that fits in what they've kind of seen before. So it's slightly nostalgic and kind of what they want, but subverted enough to be different and fresh. Like, keep saying that. You want the same, but different," the director adds before concluding, "How do you keep doing that with 50 Star Wars properties? You're going to mess up. You're going to tread. I'm not defending either side, it's just a tricky line when you're dealing with existing IP, especially something as massive as a 75 year old superhero comic book, or a 40 year old Star Wars fan base."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on March 24, 2023 while Daredevil: Born Again is set for release Spring 2024.

