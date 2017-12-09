Jon Watts Confirmed To Return To Direct ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel

It seems the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel has finally locked up its director.

After the success of Spider-Man: Homecoming, many were hoping that Sony and Marvel would bring back director Jon Watts for the sequel. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced just that at the Marvel Panel at CCXP, confirming he will be back in the director’s chair.

Many assumed it was a no-brainer, but the two sides took a bit longer than expected to come to an agreement. Still, all that matters is Watts is back for the sequel, and Marvel fans should rest much easier because of it.

Watts was previously pretty cagey when it came to sequel talk, but is excited to discover more of what the Spider-verse has to offer.

“For me it’s just one movie at a time,” Watts said to EW. “I can’t wait to see Infinity War because I know what they’re doing but I don’t know all the specifics but I feel like with Tom [Holland] as Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe we’re just scratching the surface of what we can do.”

Hopefully, fans will get more golden moments like Captain America’s PSAs, which fans loved in the original.

“When we shot those… you talk about feeling like you are filming a documentary?” director Jon Watts told CinemaBlend. “That’s what it was like. It was like Captain America showed up. I generated so many of these dumb things, along with one of the other writers. We just wrote — everyone had ideas for things that Captain America could say [on screen]. So we just put them into a teleprompter, and had Evans stand there and really read through them. It’s really funny, because Chris is so not like Captain America in person, but him being Cap and then just reading this stuff totally fresh, in that old costume, was so funny. It was all so very funny. … There’s a very fun improv comedy to all of that. We shot so many more than are in the movie, too. Which will probably be on the Blu-ray someday.”

Here’s hoping the sequel will have even more.

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 hits theaters on July 5, 2019.