Josh Brolin Shares Avengers: Infinity War BTS Photo with Benicio del Toro

Avengers: Endgame is finally in theaters everywhere, and the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been celebrating with various throwback posts on social media. The latest Instagram photo comes from Josh Brolin, who plays Thanos in the MCU. The actor shared a behind-the-scenes pciture from what looks like Avengers: Infinity War alongside Benicio del Toro, who played The Collector in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War.

“On the set of Sicario, er, wait. No, I think it was another film,” Brolin joked. He hilariously added the hashtag #offedhimtoo. (RIP Collector.)

Back in 2015, the two Marvel actors starred in the Denis Villeneuve film alongside Emily Blunt. They also reunited for the sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, last year despite Villeneuve and Blunt not returning. However, the above photo is definitely from another little movie they made together.

Benicio del Toro made a cameo appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, and it looks like Brolin captured their time together.

Many fans commented on Brolin’s post, enjoying the behind-the-scenes peak.

“Magnificent,” @henryman5000 wrote.

“Sicario is seriously so good!!!!,” @cansi6 added. (It really is.)

“Sicario 3 looks amazing,” @waffles_the_cat joked.

In addition to Brolin, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

