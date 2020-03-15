Josh Brolin Shares Coronavirus Testing Meme Featuring Thanos

As coronavirus concerns continue, the entertainment industry is taking a hit. Movies have delayed release. Several film and television productions have shut down. Various conventions have cancelled events and theme parks have closed down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Outside of entertainment, schools have closed, some companies are having people work from home, and municipalities across the country are banning public gatherings of various sizes all as measures to help slow the spread of the illness. It’s enough to make things feel bleak, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t humor in the pandemic and that’s where actor Josh Brolin comes in. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a hilarious meme featuring Thanos being tested for coronavirus.

It’s a pretty simple meme. Framed as a “breaking news” report, the meme features a still of Thanos (played by Brolin) from the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinite War with the headline “Thanos Diagnosed with Coronavirus” with a subheading that may just draw a laugh from Avengers: Infinity War fans: “Testing for COVID-19 currently costs everything.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, with the federal government allocating $50 billion to help stop the spread of the virus and offer states assistance to help those infected, including tests for the coronavirus. As of March 14, there have been 1,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and a total of 142,649 cases worldwide and 5,393 deaths according to the World Health Organization.

While the Thanos meme may give fans a much-welcomed bit of a chuckle, there are some other bright spots during the coronavirus pandemic in terms of entertainment. On Friday, Disney announced that the Disney+ release date for Frozen 2 was being pushed up. For subscribers in the United States, Frozen 2 will be available beginning Sunday, March 15 while international markets will be able to access it on March 17. That’s three months ahead of its original June schedule. Disney also moved up the digital release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, making it available to purchase on digital platforms. That film is officially available on iTunes, Vudu, Xfinity, Fandango NOW and more, but is available only for purchase, not for rental.

