‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Josh Brolin Shares What Thanos Would Look Like as The Joker

Apparently, Josh Brolin isn’t content being the biggest thing in comic book movies this year, playing both Cable in Deadpool 2 and Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Oh no, apparently, Mr. Brolin is already looking ahead to campaigning for this next comic book movie villain role after Avengers 3 and 4 – as you can see below:

Okay, so in all seriousness, this isn’t Josh Brolin campaigning to play The Joker, it’s just a piece of fan art that caught his attention – and with good reason. This “Thanos Joker” could be looked as cool hybrid of DC and Marvel villains, or (my hot take) as The Joker defacing Marvel property on behalf of DC.

Marvel is poised for a huge year, with Black Panther set to smash the February box office, before Infinity War arrives to set all kind of new summer box office records. Things will finish out with Ant-Man and the Wasp later in the summer, which could play a pivotal role in the storyline for Avengers 4.

Meanwhile, DC has only Aquaman arriving at the very end of the year, after the massive letdown that was Justice League last fall. As far as competition between the two studios goes – there no longer is one. Just a clear frontrunner, and a clear runner that’s lagging behind the pack.

