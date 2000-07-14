Kevin Bacon Addresses Future in Marvel Universe: "It's a Multiverse, Right?"

With Marvel Studios venturing into the Multiverse so heavily, there is always an opportunity to see past actors return to their old roles. Most recently, Patrick Stewart returned as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was pretty significant. His return marked the first appearance of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he was in another universe. Now another actor from the X-Men movies wants to return to the MCU. During a new interview with Inverse, Kevin Bacon wants to join a Marvel Studios film via the Multiverse.

"I've only played maybe two monsters, and one was a Mutant. If that's what I'm playing, then it's great. I play a monster as a human being," Bacon told the on site while comparing his role in They/Them to his stint in the X-Men franchise. "I was in one side of the Marvel Universe. Do I still have an opportunity to get into the other side? It's a multiverse, right? I love that stuff."

Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating the mutants into their main universe with the most recent being Ms. Marvel. During the final minutes of the season finale of Disney+ series, it was revealed that the reason Kamala can access her superpowers is because of a mutation in her genetics. In this moment, the iconic X-Men animated series theme song plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Within the same AMA, Vellani recently broke her silence on the substantial reveal.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

