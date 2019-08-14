Kevin Smith Reveals His Favorite Avengers: Endgame Moments

Ever since Avengers: Endgame became available on digital, director and Marvel superfan, Kevin Smith, has been treating himself to many, many viewings. Smith’s most recent Instagram post chronicles his 14th home-viewing and includes his two favorite parts of the film. First, the reunion of Tony and his father, Howard. Second, the reunion of Thor and his mother, Frigga. The ability to go back in time and speak to people who have passed away clearly speaks to Smith.

“After 14 home viewings of @avengers, I feel my favorite moment is tied between the Tony and Howard scene (or Howard and Howard) and the Thor and Frigga scene (or the Mom of Thunder). In a spectacular adventure filled with impossible delights, the biggest moment of pure fantasy to me is the idea of going back in time and getting closure with a dead loved one. Maybe some folks out there have dreamed of doing The Snap, but *everyone* has dreamed of seeing someone they lost just one more time. In a story where people shrink, a raccoon and a tree talk, and an invader from space can vanish half the universe, these quiet scenes with Mom and Dad may be the most fantastical,” Smith wrote.

“@marvelstudios tells stories about super humans performing fantastic feats of derring-do. And while the super sells the ticket, it’s the human I want to see the most when I settle into my seat. I can’t relate to taking a single punch from Thanos – but I *can* relate to wanting to talk to my Dad one last time, and I *can* relate to my Mom being a lifelong island of comfort in a sea of insanity. I love these @marvel movies so much, I watch them over and over again. And even though “no amount of money ever bought a second of time,” I feel my time has been well-spent doing so. You can’t always be the storyteller; sometimes you gotta sit in the audience. #Marvel makes it easy for me to switch gears from filmmaker to fan,” he added.

During his many viewings, Smith has also posted about how Scarlet Witch was the closest to killing Thanos, the fact that he feels the film deserves a Best Screenplay nomination, and also praised the journey of Professor Hulk.

