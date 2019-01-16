Kevin Smith Has Now Seen ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ 53 Times

Kevin Smith is a big fan of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, so much so that his already impressive viewing rate of the film has somehow grown even further.

Smith previously revealed that he had seen the Russo Brother’s most recent Marvel opus 48 times, which is insane. Thing is that has increased since December, and he told the new number to Anthony Russo at a recent party for the Russo’s new project, Deadly Class, which he also revealed on Facebook.

“We had a premiere party last night where I got to, it’s made by the Russo Brothers right, they produced it, so I got to meet Anthony Russo and f****** just blew him about these movies,” Smith said. “I was like ‘bro, I’ve seen Infinity War 53 times…like, and it just keeps getting better. I was just like Beetlejuice.”

That’s no small feat, but as Smith describes, it is a testament to how these films truly capture childhood memories and bring them to life.

“I told him how important it is to me,” Smith said. “Like “you’re doing the Lord’s work man because like I shouldn’t give a s*** about this. Like I know how the sausage is made man, I work in the movie business, and yet, these f***** movies capture and the show they did, Deadly Class as well, they capture my imagination. Make me feel young again. They make me forget that I like do this for a living. I’m obviously not that… I don’t do Spider-Man, but I’m like in the entertainment business too and I completely f****** forget and I just get reduced to a total movie buff and fanboy like I was when I was a kid. I love that feeling. I love that somebody can make a 48-year-old man feel like he’s 11, watching Raiders of the Lost Ark for the first time.”

You can view Smith’s full video above.

In that same video Smith also gave his real-time reaction to the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, and if you ever wanted to see someone get ridiculously giddy about Mysterio, you’ve come to the right place. His reaction is priceless, and he’s all in with Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Angourie Rice (Betty, Jacob Batalon (Ned), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), and Numan Acar (Magnum).

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.