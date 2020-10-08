Kevin Smith Shares Throwback Photo With Marvel’s Chris Evans

✖

There's nothing we enjoy more than a little throwback, and today's was provided by Kevin Smith. The director known for Clerks and Mallrats shared a photo of himself on Instagram alongside Captain America star, Chris Evans. We all know Smith is a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's no surprise to see he's beyond excited in the photo. The image from 2013 is certainly taking us back to simpler times when two people could sit next to each other on a talk show...

"This is gonna sound a lot dirtier than I mean it, but back in 2013, you could’ve fit 2 of @chrisevans inside of one @thatkevinsmith. The pic was taken seven years ago at the #jayleno #tonightshow. I’m happy to report that the owner of America’s ass was super nice. #KevinSmith #weightlossjourney #chrisevans," Smith wrote. You can view the photo below:

Recently, ComicBook.com had a chat with Smith and he talked about his upcoming Mallrats sequel, Jason Mewes' ten years of sobriety, and the future of Mooby's. He also teased that Ben Affleck wants a bigger role in Twilight of the Mallrats.

"He cameo-ed in Reboot, far more than a cameo, but we were texting ... He had mentioned Mallrats because his oldest daughter makes fun of him for Mallrats because of how he's dressed in the movie... She's like, 'Where'd you get those clothes?' He's like, 'I don't know.' So I was like, 'Well, you'll be able to tell her that you're in the next Mallrats if you want to come out and cameo.' And he was like, 'She likes it too much. Better be more than one scene cameo, dude. Put me in a lot.' I said, 'All right, done and done.'

As for Evans, the actor will soon be seen in the blockbuster spy thriller, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling. Based on the book by Mark Greaney of the same name, Joe Russo penned the script which got a polish from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Gosling stars in the film as freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The current expectation is that Gosling will return for sequels after The Gray Man is released. The film is set to begin production in January.

Stay tuned for an upcoming interview with Smith in which he talks about Mallrats' 25th anniversary.