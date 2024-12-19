Kidpool Makes Her Marvel Debut By Trying to Kill Spider-Man

Kidpool has her sights set on killing Spider-Man, but not if Spider-Boy has anything to say about it. Deadpool & Wolverine introduced audiences to Kidpool, one of the many members of the Deadpool Corps. This group of Deadpool variants has become pretty popular lately, with the Deadpool Corps being featured in a Pooluminati one-shot in March. As for Kidpool, she’s only been seen on the big screen thus far, but that’s all about to change when she makes her official Marvel Universe debut in a one-shot co-starring Spider-Man’s sidekick, Spider-Boy.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1 by Christopher Yost, Nathan Stockman, Jed Dougherty, Chris Campana, Craig Yeung, Andrew Dalhouse, and VC’s Joe Caramagna. It begins with the statement, “I want you to kill The Amazing Spider-Man,” with a shot of Spidey swinging through New York City. Next, we have Kidpool’s internal monologue, as she doesn’t like Spider-Man’s bug eyes or the webbing he shoots out of his wrists. “Super sus,” Kidpool says.

Kidpool is doing reconnaissance to learn more about Spider-Man before she tries to take him out. Along with stopping muggers and supervillains, Spidey even finds time to help an older woman safely cross the street. Just as Kidpool takes out a rocket launcher and aims it at Spider-Man, Spider-Boy shows up to stop her. We’re used to Deadpool’s being very chatty, but Kidpool clams up once Spider-Boy arrives. And in true Deadpool fashion, Kidpool goes from having an empty back on one panel to a backpack filled with a nuclear bomb on the next panel.

Kidpool confirms to Spider-Boy that she’s out to kill Spider-Man, which is all Spider-Boy needs to hear. He lands a quick kick to Kidpool, but she escapes and asks what his name is before the preview ends.

Kidpool is played by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter

Kidpool & Babypool

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids, Inez Reynolds and Olin Reynolds, played Kidpool and Babypool in Deadpool & Wolverine, respectively. It really was a family affair when you consider Blake Lively also suited up as Lady Deadpool. They joined Nathan Fillion as Headpool and Matthew McConaughey as Cowboypool in the third Deadpool flick. After the movie’s release, Reynolds shared a special behind-the-scenes photo dedicated to Inez.

“It’s a historic first meeting as your new favorite foul-mouthed adolescent, KIDPOOL, teams up with another one of the biggest debut characters in recent memory, SPIDER-BOY!” a description of Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1 reads. “Will the Adolescent-Arachnid be able to keep the Murderous Middle-Grader from causing the return of the Comics Code? UNLIKELY! But Bailey is going to try! And could this all-new KIDPOOL be the very same one from the multiverse-shattering movie? Nothing is off limits when it comes to the Merc with a Mouth!”

The exclusive preview of Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 25th.

image credit: marvel comics

