Deadpool & Wolverine Breakout Star Kidpool Is Officially Joining the Marvel Universe

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Kidpool is going from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Marvel Comics Universe just in time for Christmas. Moviegoers met several variants of the Merc With a Mouth in the movie, from Lady Deadpool to Dogpool. But one that stood out from the crowd was the pint-sized Kidpool. Now fans will get to see Kidpool make the transition from the big screen to the comics book page in December in a special one-shot that teams her up with another new addition to the comics: Spider-Boy. Following in the footsteps of their adult counterparts Deadpool and Spider-Man, Kidpool and Spider-Boy will join forces for a romping good time.

Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1 is by writer Christopher Yost and artists Nathan Stockman, Chris Campana, and Jed Dougherty. Some of the covers for the special one-shot feature Kidpool wielding age-appropriate weapons, like toy water and NERF guns and lightsabers. Kidpool is even firing the suction cup bullets at Spider-Boy on some of the covers. As for the artists of the covers, they are Spider-Man vets Humberto Ramos, Paco Medina, and Todd Nauck.

“It’s a historic first meeting as your new favorite foul-mouthed adolescent, KIDPOOL, teams up with another one of the biggest debut characters in recent memory, SPIDER-BOY!” a description of Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1 reads. “Will the Adolescent-Arachnid be able to keep the Murderous Middle-Grader from causing the return of the Comics Code? UNLIKELY! But Bailey is going to try! And could this all-new KIDPOOL be the very same one from the multiverse-shattering movie? Nothing is off limits when it comes to the Merc with a Mouth!”

Ryan Reynolds enlists kids as Deadpool Corps members

Most people may not know this, but Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids, Inez Reynolds and Olin Reynolds, played Kidpool and Babypool in Deadpool & Wolverine, respectively. It really was a family affair when you consider Blake Lively also suited up as Lady Deadpool. They joined Nathan Fillion as Headpool and Matthew McConaughey as Cowboypool in the third Deadpool flick. After the movie’s release, Reynolds shared a special behind-the-scenes photo dedicated to Inez.

“Only costar I argued with,” Reynolds joked. “Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash.” The photo shows Inez and Ryan in their Deadpool attire, with Ryan bending down to be at eye level with Inez.

Spider-Boy continues to introduce new sidekicks to the Marvel Universe

Marvel’s ongoing Spider-Boy series is making a habit of introducing readers to even more sidekicks. Marvel shocked fans by revealing Spider-Boy in “The End of the Spider-Verse,” but his skyrocketing popularity resulted in Marvel giving Spider-Boy his very own series. Since then, Bailey Briggs has had run-ins with an all-new Spider-Girl, and soon will cross paths with Hulkette before the big team-up with Kidpool.

“You’ll get a chance to meet Hulkette and her trainer, Enormo, as they get drawn into the action-packed events of Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl’s overseas adventure in Madripoor!,” Spider-Boy writer Dan Slott said. “We’ll learn more about Hulkette and her powers as she faces off against Spider-Boy and Daredevil. There’s a big surprise in store for Marvel fans when we finally drop the secret of her origins… but for now, if you want to see this pint-sized powerhouse throw her first punches on the page, this is the issue where her journey begins.”

Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1 goes on sale December 25th.