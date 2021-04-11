King in Black: Marvel Reveals Knull's Fate

✖

The King in Black event has been making its way through the Marvel Comics universe for several months now, and it was safe to assume that the symbiote-fueled storytelling would leave a lot of major plot twists in its wake. At the center of the event and its various tie-ins has been Knull, the ancient cosmic being with a devious connection to the world of symbiotes. After Knull has basically had much of the Marvel universe under his thumb, the King in Black finale was sure to give the villain his just desserts — and it looks like it did that and more. Spoilers for King in Black #5 from Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin, Jason Keith, and Clayton Cowles below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opened with the heroes of the Marvel universe in a no-holds-barred fight against Knull, with Silver Surfer — who had turned his iconic cosmic surfboard into a sword — leading the charge. Later on in the battle, Venom himself took point on the fight, using Surfer's sword and Thor's trusty Mjolnir hammer to create a battle axe that could easily kill Knull.

Towards the end of the fight, Venom did just that, using the axe to stab him in the chest and separate him from his symbiote. To really seal the deal that Knull was dead, Venom flew his body all the way into the cosmos and literally threw it into the sun, assuring that the villain would not be able to physically come back.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

This act delivers a gut punch on multiple levels — not only is it a brutal and unexpected way for Knull himself to perish, but it also leads to Venom becoming the new King in Black. While it's clear that this new status quo from the symbiotes is going to continue to be explored — particularly in the upcoming Extreme Carnage event — Marvel's characters can seemingly rest a bit easier knowing that Knull is no more.

What do you think of the circumstances of Knull's death in King in Black #5? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!