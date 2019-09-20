Kirsten Dunst Slams Reuters Tweet Saying She’s “Best Known as Spider-Man’s Girlfriend”

Marvel fans (and fans of basic good taste) were recently outraged to see a social media post by the news site Reuters, which came with the caption, “Kirsten Dunst, best known for her role as Spiderman’s girlfriend, receives a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.” Not only was the post ridiculous for its clear misspelling of “Spider-Man’s” name, it also showed massive disrespect to Dunst, in what should’ve been a milestone moment in the actress’s career. Well, after fans of Dunst, Spider-Man, and basic good taste have all given Reuters an ear full, Kirsten Dunst is now speaking up for herself.

Dunst recently made an appearance on The Talk, where she had a chance to publicly address the incident with Reuters, and how she feels about it. Here’s what she had to say:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well you know… I don’t really look at Twitter and stuff, so I’m not really a social media girl. But I was looking for the show and everything, and it felt like, you know, I read it too and was like ‘Yeah, that’s pretty s****y.’ (Laughs) So I was proud that my fans and everyone rallied around and supported me. I was a very ignorant tweet, and it was probably done very carelessly by a man.”

While the last bit is somewhat presumptive, it’s probably nottoo far off the mark, either. Social media accounts for major outlets probably don’t get the level of scrutiny that they should, as social media managers generally don’t need to adhere to the same editorial standards as a reporter. There are also hints of a generational gap in that Reuters tweet – namely a younger person who may not be familiar with Dunst’s body of work that stems back to acclaimed films in the ’90s (Jumanji, Interview With a Vampire); a string of cult-hit films in the late ’90s/00s (Virgin Suicides, Bring It On); and of course that Spider-Man trilogy that made her a geek culture icon. Since being in Spider-Man Dunst’s work has steered toward more artistic and challenging roles, with films like All Good Things, Bachelorette, On the Road, Hidden Figures and even acclaimed TV roles in Fargo and Black Mirror.

…That’s all to say, it’s not surprising that the younger crowd isn’t all too familiar with the more mature career phase that Dunst has transitioned into since the late ’00s. And its that same maturation that has rightly earned her that star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Respect.