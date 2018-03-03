Marvel’s ‘Til Death Do Us Part Covers Put Kitty Pryde And Colossus In The Spotlight

The wedding of the century is right around the corner, and it all kicks off with X-Men Gold #26.

It might be time for a wedding, but the X-Men have rarely been able to pull off an event of any type without someone crashing the party, and this time their adversaries have Colossus in their crosshairs. Hopefully, Colossus and Kitty Pryde can actually make it to their wedding day alive, as fans have been waiting for this event for a very long time.

“After nearly 40 years, I’m extremely excited — and anxious — about telling the next chapter in Kitty and Peter’s epic love story,” shared writer Marc Guggenheim. “The wedding is the capstone on a story that is classic X-Men, with Kitty risking it all to save the man she loves.”

You can check out the new covers for X-Men Gold #27 and #27 above and below, both created by artist Phil Noto. The first cover reveals a magical moment between Kitty and Peter, with “Will you marry me?” front and center. The cover to #27 is much less heartwarming and seems to tease that rough things are in store for Peter before he has the chance to walk down the aisle.

Til Death Do Us Part starts in X-Men Gold #26 and comes to its anticipated conclusion in X-Men Gold #30. Famed X-Men writer Chris Claremont is also returning for the arc’s companion one-shot The X-Men Wedding Special, which hits comic stores in May.

You can check out the details for each issue in ‘Til Death Do Us Part below.

X-MEN GOLD #26

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by DIEGO BERNARD & PAUL RENAUD

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 4/18/18

X-MEN GOLD #27

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 5/2/18

X-MEN GOLD #28

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by GERALDO BORGES

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 5/23/18

X-MEN GOLD #29

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by GERALDO BORGES

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 6/6/18

X-MEN GOLD #30

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 6/20/18