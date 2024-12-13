Kraven the Hunter: Are There Post-Credits Scenes or a Spider-Man Cameo?

Kraven the Hunter is now out in theaters – the third release from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe this year. Kraven follows Sergei Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) the son of Russian gangster Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe) who suffers a dire accent on a hunting trip and ends up being endowed with the heightened powers of animals – strength, speed, and senses beyond human measure. Of course, this film is just the origin story of Kraven the Hunter, taking him from his youth to the formative events that make him the dreaded hunter we know from Spider-Man lore.

So does Kraven the Hunter feature any mid-credits and end-credits scenes that set the stage for the future of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe? And does Spider-Man make any kind of cameo appearance in the film?

Does Kraven the Hunter Have Any After-Credits Scenes?

No. Kraven the Hunter has no extra scenes after the credits start to roll – so no need to stick around.

(MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

Does Spider-Man Appear In Kraven the Hunter?

There is an extended epilogue ending to the Kraven, which reveals big final transformations of Kraven the Hunter and his brother The Chameleon, as well as the name-drop of an iconic Spider-Man villain. But that’s it. No appearance from Spider-Man himself.

At this point, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has an uncertain future in front of it, so it’s hard to say if Kraven has any “next steps” to tease fans with…

Kraven director J.C. Chandor teased how the series could continue into some Spider-Man Universe crossovers, saying, “I think when those final frames roll on our film, people will realize that we’ve created a strong, insanely fun, physically gifted version of this character — who also has vulnerabilities that it would be pretty amazing to get to take into those other worlds.” Those “worlds” would include Kraven on the hunt for monsters like Morbius or Venom – or, you know, finally taking on Spider-Man.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was equally open to the possibilities of where Karven’s journey goes next, stating,

“‘Kraven’s Last Hunt’ is a brilliant comic book and a great story — and amazing source material… So if you come and watch this movie … There are twists and turns and the character at the end — if you’re into that and it’s successful — it’s a character I’d love to see go toe-to-toe with some other characters out there, for sure.”

Aaron Tayor-Johnson stars in Kraven the Hunter alongside Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Kraven’s longtime love interest, Calypso. Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) co-stars as Kraven’s estranged half-brother Dmitri; Christopher Abbott (A Most Violent Year) plays the assassin known as The Foreigner; Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark) plays superpowered gangster The Rhino, and Russell Crowe (Gladiator) is Nikolai Kravinoff.

Kraven the Hunter is now in theaters.