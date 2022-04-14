Kraven the Hunter Casts Levi Miller in Mystery Role

Pan actor Levi Miller is the latest star to reportedly join Sony Pictures’ Kraven the Hunter. Deadline reports Miller has been cast in a mystery role for the Marvel film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The list of actors who are reportedly joining Taylor-Johnson and Miller includes Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Fred Hechinger. Kraven the Hunter exists in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe of movies, which includes Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and Madame Web. While the first two Venom films starring Tom Hardy were a hit with fans and at the box office, Morbius has underperformed so far after receiving bad reviews and a low Rotten Tomatoes score.

Miller previously portrayed Peter Pan in Warner Bros.’ Pan opposite Hugh Jackman. He’s also had roles in Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time and the sports drama Streamline. Miller will be directed in Kraven the Hunter by J.C. Chandor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose was recently tapped to portray Calypso, a voodoo priestess who is a Spider-Man villain and former lover of Kraven. DeBose is a recent SAG Awards winner, taking home the statue for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. She is also nominated for the BAFTA and Oscar in the same category.

Russell Crowe, who will also have a part in another Marvel movie this year (Thor: Love and Thunder), is reportedly going to play Kraven’s father Nikolai Kravinoff. Kravinoff is the father of both Kraven and Chameleon, another character rumored to appear in the movie. Chameleon would make for a likely main villain, which would pit two brothers against each other. If that were the case, Nivola could be taking on that role himself.

Spider-Man writer Chris McKenna previously revealed he and his writing partner Erik Sommers have included Kraven in a draft for every script of their MCU trilogy.

“I don’t think there’s been a draft of any of the Spider-Man movies where Kraven the Hunter [wasn’t the villain],” McKenna said to TheWrap. “…we ended the movie, the last movie with Peter’s identity being spoiled by Mysterio, and that was our jumping-off point because at least we could cling to that. That led us down different story roads that were not this story. And then, I think, I don’t know if it was Kevin’s idea, the idea of doing something with the other villains and teasing at the very end of this, almost in a tag, was floated.”

Kraven the Hunter is set to land in theaters on January 13, 2023.

Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images