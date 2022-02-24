Kraven the Hunter Reportedly Casting Pivotal Spider-Man Character for Major Role

Sony’s Spider-Man universe is continuing to evolve in some unexpected ways, with iconic antagonists and antiheroes getting the spotlight in their own solo stories. The latest to join that list is Kraven the Hunter, who will be getting his own solo movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The supporting cast of the project has begun to take shape, and a new report from The Illuminerdi might shed light on its female lead. According to their report, Zola and The Toxic Avenger actress Taylour Paige is reportedly being eyed to appear in Kraven the Hunter, which would see her playing Marvel villainess Calypso. This comes after previous reports suggested that Jodie Turner-Smith was being circled for the role.

Created by Denny O’Neil and Alan Weiss in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man #209, Calypso Ezili is a voodoo priestess with the abilities of mind control and resurrection, who has a key role in Kraven getting his enhanced abilities. She then becomes a love interest of Kraven’s, as well as a formidable villain for Spider-Man and his antagonists.

The Kraven the Hunter movie will also star Russell Crowe in a currently-unknown role, although some have speculated that he could be playing Kraven’s father, Nikolai Kravinoff. Fred Hechinger has also been cast as Kraven’s half brother, The Chameleon. The project is being directed by J.C. Chandor.

The Kraven movie’s forward momentum comes after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home — a project that was originally poised to introduce the character to the big screen.

“For a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie that was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working out and all sorts of different stuff,” Spider-Man star Tom Holland explained in an interview last year. “Jon [Watts] pitched me this Kraven movie, which actually was really cool. I don’t want to talk about it in case that movie ends up happening down the line, but it was fun.”

