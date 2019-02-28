‘Legion’ Season 3 to Be Final Season

Noah Hawley’s X-Men television series Legion is coming to an end after its third season on FX.

FX made the announcement today during the TCA Winter 2019 Press Tour.

FX president John Landgraf made clear that the show was not being “canceled,” but rather had always been planned a three-season series.

The show follows David Haller, played by Dan Stevens. Haller believes he is a schizophrenic before learning that he has psychic powers. The show’s second season reveals that he is actually both psychic and schizophrenic.

Legion also features Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater, and Navid Negahban. The show recently added Lauren Tsai for its final season.

After David’s actions at the end of the show’s second season – in which he became more like the dangerous and unstable Legion from the Marvel Comics universe – Kellar’s Syd Barrett will become the hero of the show’s third season.

“It was hard to balance future and present Syd because I was so invested was happening with present Syd,” Keller explained of the show’s time-traveling elements during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. “But I am so excited to see where we go from here with Syd the hero of season three.

“The most important thing is how Syd will react if he plans don’t go as planned as a hero. When what she loves and wants do not necessarily coincide. How she reacts will show who she is as a hero”

Noah Hawley is executive producer with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb. Nathaniel Halpern is a co-executive producer and series writer.

“Legion has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” FX co-President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions Eric Schrier said when the renewal was announced. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

Legion Season Three is expected to premiere in 2019.