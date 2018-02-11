‘Legion’ Season 2 To Have More Dance Involved

The long-awaited second season of Legion is finally set to premiere in two months, and now the stars are opening up about what kind of chaos and mind-bending storylines to expect.

Actor Dan Stevens, who plays the titular character in the X-Men-inspired show and was ComicBook.com’s Best Actor in a TV Series for the 2017 Golden Issue Awards, recently revealed to Collider that Legion will have a different look as the show changes locations.

“We’ve incorporated the move into the landscape of the show. We’ve gone from the rainforests of British Columbia to the arid Mojave Desert, so the show takes on a different turn,” said Stevens. “There’s a lot of darkness that’s coming with that, but also the music is blowing my mind, this season. As you’ve seen, we have more dance involved. It just gets more and more playful. I love it!”

The first season of Legion showed David Haller’s battles with the psychic parasite known as the Shadow King, which took the form of Aubrey Plaza’s Lenny. The show made frequent use of elaborate dance numbers which often served as metaphors for the psychic struggles taking place in David’s own mind.

In the first episode, David and an ensemble perform a Bollywood-style dance that reveals his infatuation with Syd, the woman he’d develop a relationship with over the course of the series.

And later, when Lenny’s true nature as the Shadow King is revealed and she traps the mutants of Summerland inside David’s mind, she has her own solo number in which she saunters seductively throughout the setting, trashing everything, amusing no one but herself. The scene goes to show how the Shadow King has total control and takes pleasure in the destruction and misery she causes.

The second season premiere of Legion will include yet another elaborate number, this time making the psychic battles much more literal as David goes up against the combined might of Lenny and her new host, the telepath Oliver Bird (Jemaine Clement).

It will be interesting to see how the show continues to incorporate the musical numbers and making them fresh continuing the theme of the viewer interpreting these climactic moments through dance.

The second season of Legion premieres April 3rd on FX.