‘Legion’ Season 2: “Chapter 10” Preview Released

FX has released a new promo for the next episode of Legion and the remainder of the series’ second season.

The promo shows David Haller and his allies from Summerland, as well as their new co-workers at Division 3, trying to figure out what to do about the Shadow King, who is searching for his body. David reveals to Syd that he saw a version of her from the future in that mysterious orb, which Cary comes to believe he built.

The synopsis for “Chapter 10” teases that “David meets his oldest enemy.” Is that enemy the Shadow King?

The Shadow King will continue to haunt David and his allies throughout the new season of the FX series. ComicBook.com spoke to Navid Negahban, who joins the cast as Amahl Farouk in season two, about his take on who the Shadow King is.

“I think the journey and the life of the character have been very fascinating,” Negahban said. “He has been around since the beginning of creation or something. This is my understanding of the character. And, the lives he’s lived, the journeys that he’s had. And to just capture the whole thing and embody the journey, that was a challenge of its own.

“And, I don’t know. You’re asking me to judge my work, and I don’t know how to do that. I think it’s for you guys to decide what I did. And especially, I’m sure that world, the comic world, they have their own understanding. I just hope that I was able to do justice to this character because the character that’s been created, Shadow King, is not just the comic character in the comic role, he’s a real character.

“I think Noah’s world is fascinating and the way that he’s seeing the world and the way that he’s capturing and the way that he’s incorporating the present time into this comic world,” he continued. “And how each character will present a layer of us and how he regularly asks questions about us, and for us to discover ourselves as the audience. I think that’s, all of this is very fascinating.”

Legion airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on FX