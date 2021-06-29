Legion Star Amber Midthunder Reveals Her Thoughts on the X-Men Show's Finale

✖

And Midthunder is reflecting on her time as Kerry Loudermilk in FX's X-Men series Legion. Noah Hawley developed Legion, telling the story of Charles Xavier's son, David Haller (Dan Stevens), as he deals with his incredible mutant powers and his mental illness. Midthunder's Kerry Loudermilk was another mutant who shared a body with Cary Loudermilk (Bill Irwin). Stevens discussed the show's final earlier this year. As her new film The Ice Road is streaming on Netflix, Midthunder reminisced about Legion during an interview with Collider. It's clear she still has a fondness for her character, her castmates, and the show's fans.

"I miss it all the time, to be honest. I talk about her often," Midthunder says. "I think that whole experience, that character, first of all, was so fun, and I learned about myself that with my work I'm very influenced personally by my characters. I think she was one that at a time came to me and gave me a lot of things that hopefully I still carry but also just the experience of being on Legion nad working with Noah and working with everybody who was there and Dan and Bill Irwin, oh my god, I miss everyone so much. It was lovely."

Midthunder then went on to reflect, specifically, about the show's ending. "The whole experience of the show, what was fun about it, was when we'd go to comic cons or when we would interact with fans or when I went to press, I was gifted with talking to people who care about the show, and it was the kind of show that creates interaction between experiencer and creator. When you're watching the show, you're experiencing the story. So it was cool to be able to talk to people who had theories and ideas and wanted to see things happen or didn't want to see things happen.

"But as far as how the show ended, I feel like I was really happy. I mean, I was looking at the Kerry story, and I felt like it was so sweet, and that scene with Bill and I was the last scene of the whole show. I remember sitting on the floor and looking at him, and we had that moment where we touched, and every take there was this weird suspended reality where it was like, is this going to be the very last moment that I"m going to be doing this? And then he would say 'go again,' and then finally it was the last one and I just remember crying and thinking the experience of it was so lovely and then watching it, I was really happy."

Legion is streaming now on Hulu.