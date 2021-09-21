Life Size Bust of Tom Holland as Spider-Man Will Stare You Down

If you really want to have Tom Holland stare at you at all times of the day then Queen Studios Collectibles have the perfect thing for you. Creators of premium collectibles, Queen Studios have debuted the “Avengers Infinity War – Iron Spider Life Size Bust,” a 28 inch tall “hyper-realistic” model of Tom Holland as Peter Parker from the 2018 feature film. Toy Ark brings word of this new collectible, revealing that the collectible in question will cost you a pretty penny, $3,680 in total. Check out the photos of the bust, featuring Artificial Hair, Hyper-real Silicone Skin, Glass Eyes, and Polystone Iron Spider Suit, below!

Holland is set to reprise his Spider-Man role once again with Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year, marking his sixth feature film appearance in the MCU. “This is incredible. I honestly can’t believe it. This movie so crazy and I can’t wait to share it with you,” Holland shared on social media after the trailer for No Way Home was released. “The love and support you guys show for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Holland added in a video on Instagram. “You have no idea what is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you guys, and it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man and showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home will debut in theaters on December 17, exclusively in theaters.

Avengers: Infinity War Tom Holland Bust

Avengers: Infinity War Tom Holland Bust

Avengers: Infinity War Tom Holland Bust

Avengers: Infinity War Tom Holland Bust

Avengers: Infinity War Tom Holland Bust

Avengers: Infinity War Tom Holland Bust

Avengers: Infinity War Tom Holland Bust

Avengers: Infinity War Tom Holland Bust