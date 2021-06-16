Loki: Owen Wilson Reacts to Tom Hiddleston's Impression of Him

✖

The second episode of Loki made its debut on Disney+ today, showcasing the newest chapter in the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most appealing aspects of the series has been the pairing of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), who have become an unlikely duo during their time working at the Time Variance Authority. Before the duo teamed up in the MCU and other projects, Hiddleston had a unique connection to Wilson, frequently doing an impression of him on the press junket for 2012's The Avengers. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wilson was asked to rate Hiddleston's infamous impression of him, and he revealed that he thought of it pretty highly.

Owen Wilson reacts to @TWHiddleston’s impression of him… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CJ04lIe65E — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 16, 2021

"That's pretty strong," Wilson said in the appearance, which you can check out in the video above. "I feel like that was pretty good. I also felt the sort of word choice was good, the last line."

Wilson recently spoke about the impression in an interview with ComicBook.com, revealing that Hiddleston never performed it in front of him, but that he did get to see some of his co-star's other hobbies.

"Yes, I'm aware of that and he never did it for me during the shoot," Wilson said, as seen in the video above. "Maybe he's saving it for the premiere but Tom was also, he has some very good DJ skills. A lot of times when he would come on set, he would cue up something and it was always just what we needed to hear...He's very into music."

And as for whether or not the joke could come full circle and lead to Wilson performing as Loki, the actor told us that he would be open to the idea.

"Yeah, I wonder if there would be an opportunity to do that," Wilson revealed. "It could be a good little story idea to explore."

Loki follows the mercurial villain Loki (Hiddleston), as he resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer, with a cast that also includes Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer.

