Loki: Golden Globes Interview Confirms Sasha Lane Casting Rumor for Disney+ Series

Sasha Lane will be in Loki according to a new Golden Globes interview. The Disney+ series has been shrouded in secrecy over the last year. WandaVision is more and more clear by the day and filming details from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continue to slither out. But, when it comes to Tom Hiddleston’s project, there’s just not a ton that fans know just yet. Lane will likely be alongside the rest of the cast as they hop through time. The TVA being a part of Loki absolutely shocked the entire fandom when the Super Bowl ad premiered earlier this year. But, Marvel is keeping a low profile when it comes to the Disney+ series. But, details like these are going to begin to make an appearance as the filming starts back up after the coronavirus pandemic.

Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw actually ended up confirming that work on the series had resumed recently. Set photos had begun to pop up on the Internet and the crew’s social media indicated that they were en route to the filming locations.

“I was in the middle of filming when the pandemic happened, so I had a real break, I’ve been painting and reading. Like so many others, I was at home for a long time,” she explained to Forbes. “Not to make light of the suffering going on, but in some ways, it has been an opportunity for me to get a fresh perspective on things. It is downtime that perhaps I might not have had, and now I’m thankful to be back to work. It’s been a journey for everyone, but it’s all for a greater reason and the greater good.”

“I’m obviously sworn to secrecy about everything to do with Loki, but it feels great to be back," Mbatha-Raw continued. "Everyone is trying to do it as safely as possible under the circumstances, and it feels good. I’m excited. It’s a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Marvel head man Kevin Feige talked up Loki shortly after the Disney+ slate got announced.

“These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore,” Feige explained to Variety, noting the connections between the films and the big-budget Disney+ television series are part of “the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done.”

“They’ll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters,” Feige added. “They’ll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances.”

