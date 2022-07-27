Loki Star Reveals Fan-Favorite Character Returning for Season 2

After last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a pretty strong place, with a slew of movies and Disney+ series dropping in the next few years. Among them is the highly-anticipated second season of Loki, which is now confirmed to be debuting sometime in the summer of 2023. As the first live-action Marvel Disney+ series to receive a second season, there's been a lot of speculation about what elements from the first season will carry over — and apparently, that will include one fan-favorite. In a recent interview with PopVerse, Miss Minutes voice actress Tara Strong confirmed that she will be returning for Season 2, saying that while she hasn't recorded lines for the new season yet, "spoiler – she's in it! I know that."

Also returning for Season 2 will be Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Eugene Cordero as Casey. Rafael Casal has been cast in a currently-unknown major role.

"It's been so much fun," Strong previously told ComicBook.com of voicing Miss Minutes. "I didn't even know what it was when I was auditioning. I didn't know it was Loki. I didn't know who Miss Minutes really was. Normally, when you have an audition for a show, they'll give you a drawing, they'll give you a character description, and sometimes they'll give you a show bible to know what the world is like. You might even get a full script. I didn't have any of those things. I had a very brief description and just sides, which is a small portion of the script to audition with. I remember calling my agent saying, "Who is this? Can we get more information? Is she sentient? Is she AI? Can we get anything else?" And they couldn't. It wasn't until I booked it that I knew what it was, and — of course — then I was extremely excited."

"In my audition, as I normally do, I gave them about three different choices — my own voice, and then one more AI, and then one with this accent that they really liked," Strong continued. "And then when I was on the Zoom with Kate Herron, it became very collaborative, and just sort of sliding right into the perfect pocket for who she was. We played around a lot, and we [improvised] a lot, and it was a lot of fun sort of determining who this very unique character really is."

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

