Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought about a lot of changes now that the Multiverse exists. There has been a lot of exploration into other worlds in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of Loki's first season, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as "He Who Remains," which teases Kang as the next big bad of the MCU. It sounds like a lot of chaos will be coming in Marvel's next phase, including during Loki's second season, which is currently in production. Loki star Tom Hiddleston recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly (via The Direct) and brought up seeing the multiple Spider-Mans in No Way Home, and the future of the multiverse.

"You know, it's been a- even since season one came out, it's been really exciting. I remember going to see Spider-Man: No Way Home and thinking, 'Oh yeah, there are three Spider-Mans in there, [and we have] two Lokis,'" Hiddleston said with a laugh. "It's sort of- or Multiverse of Madness, it's something that's now real and exists as it's as alive for the audience as it was for us when we were making it [but] we had to keep it very quiet."

Hiddleston also talked about his excitement about continuing the story of Loki after its explosive first season. "So it ends on this almost the biggest question mark of all, which is, 'Who am I? Where am I?' So I couldn't wait to get stuck in to try and answer those questions and also complete the journey. I think... we're just at the beginning with season one in terms of introducing the Multiverse and a new Multiverse of infinity possibility with Variants."

He explained, "Season one felt like this extraordinary jigsaw puzzle of taking Loki out of everything that was familiar to him and everything that was familiar to the audience about his relationship with everyone in the MCU and introducing him to an unfamiliar world at the Time Variance Authority, of the TVA, and placing his kind of chaotic improvising quality inside this institution of order and structure and form... and he gets to the end of that journey, and the end of [those] six episode[s] and all the complexity of the confrontation with Sylvie, and comes back and Mobius and [Hunter B-15] don't know who he is."

Michael Waldron recently wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and also served as executive producer and writer for the first season of Loki. While he will no longer be head writer for Loki's second season, he recently teased some big things for the follow-up and hopes that Multiverse of Madness will serve as inspiration.

"I don't know if I could go any weirder than we went in season one," Waldron told Polygon. "We had an alligator drinking wine out of a kiddie pool. That felt like the Mount Everest peak of weird! I think there's plenty of opportunity there. We're always looking to outdo ourselves, but hopefully, it's always driven by character. And yeah, I learned on this movie once again, no idea is too crazy. You can write Stephen Strange possessing his own corpse, and maybe you'll end up shooting it. That encourages me to be bold, which is good."

Stay tuned for more updates about the second season of Loki.