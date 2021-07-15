Loki: Tom Hiddleston Breaks Down Loki's Evolution Through Season 1

✖

The Season 1 finale of Loki dropped on Disney+ on Wednesday - a post-credits scene confirmed that the series is officially getting a second season - and over the course of the season's six episodes, fans saw the God of Mischief not only deal with the Time Variance Authority, the Sacred Timeline, and even meet multiple Lokis, but they also saw the character go on a journey of self, one that saw the character change and grow considerably by the season's final moments. During a recent question and answer session on Tumblr, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston weighed in on Loki's evolution, saying that this evolution is Loki's only opportunity.

Warning: Possible spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." Below.

Hiddleston was asked by a fan how Loki would evolve through his experiences and if he would view himself differently and while Hiddleston didn't give away any spoilers, he did agree that Loki would see himself differently over the course of the series.

"Yes. The idea that Loki is burdened with a glorious purpose is questioned and interrogated in our show," Hiddleston said. "And I think it's revealed to have no meaning and no foundation and that is very destabilizing for Loki. I think he does see himself differently. I think evolution is his only opportunity. It's his only way out. And so yes, I do think he has to evolve now."

Viewers got to see a huge aspect of Loki's evolution in the Season 1 finale. When Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) made it to the Citadel at the End of Time, they were given the opportunity to have everything they desired to just turn back - including ruling Asgard for Loki. They declined and pressed on and even when confronted with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and given the choice between killing him (thus starting a new multiversal war) and taking over everything, while Loki was more inclined to take over, it wasn't for his own gain. He was more concerned about what killing He Who Remains would mean in terms of Sylvie's well-being and he very directly tells her that he doesn't want a throne.

In fact, Loki is very self-aware of how far he's come in that scene, making it clear that he has evolved and does see himself far differently than he did when we first caught up with him in episode 1.

