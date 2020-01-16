Loki: Tom Hiddleston’s Disney+ Series Reportedly Begins Filming VERY Soon

Marvel fans getting excited for the MCU’s big presence on Disney+ need to start getting excited as productions almost underway on the third series spinning out of the Avengers. We might now know that Tom Hiddleston‘s return was imminent with the upcoming series Loki, but now it sounds like filming will begin in less than a week according to a new report from scoop site Murphy’s Multiverse. This means that Loki will be the third Marvel Studios series in production, with filming currently underway on both The Falcon and the Winter Solder and WandaVision.

There’s still no definitive timeline on when the show will premiere on Disney+, other than the very vague release window of Spring 2021.

There’s no real idea of what the plot will be at this point except that it will take place after Loki escaped with the Tesseract in the time-travel plot during Avengers: Endgame, meaning that his actions have either created a whole new branch of reality in the Marvel multiverse or that some serious course corrections will be done to make it fit.

Even Hiddleston himself wouldn’t offer any major teases, but expressed gratitude at the opportunity to dive deep with the God of Mischief in what could be his most substantial MCU role yet.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” Hiddleston explained to MTV News. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

Hiddleston also expressed excitement at the opportunity to portray Loki in a longer format, surprised that he’s had the opportunity to keep playing the role years after he starred in Thor.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston told the Hollywood Reporter. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.”

He added, “Another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Loki does not yet have a specific release date on Disney+, but is expected to debut sometime in 2021. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

