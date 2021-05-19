Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Officially Announced as Executive Producer on Disney+ Series

✖

We're just a matter of weeks away from Loki, the latest Marvel Studios original series to make its debut exclusively on Disney+. The live-action adventure will follow the ongoing escapades of Tom Hiddleston's take on the God of Mischief, a role he has been playing for a decade since the first Thor film. It's safe to say that Hiddleston has made the character of Loki his own — and apparently, that extends to behind the scenes of the series as well. In a new press release from Marvel, Hiddleston is credited as an executive producer on Loki, alongside fellow executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Kate Herron, Michael Waldron, and Kevin Feige, with Kevin R. Wright and Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producers. This will be Hiddleston's second time serving as an executive producer on a project, following the 2016 miniseries The Night Manager.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer, with a cast that also includes Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston explained in a recent interview with Empire. "The font of how 'Loki' is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake.

"I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Loki is expected to debut on June 9th exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

