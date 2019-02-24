Marvel Teases Thor’s Hammer Will Go to Luke Cage

Later this Spring, Marvel is launching “War of the Realms,” the Jason Aaron-led story that’s been tabbed as one of the biggest events the publisher has released. In fact, the event might have huge repercussions for heroes across the Marvel mythos.

Earlier this weekend, Marvel announced a set of three one-shots that will help beef up the War of the Realms mythology and in one of the issues — War of the Realms Strikeforce: The Land of Giants #1, to be exact — it looks like the street-level Luke Cage will be picking up one of Thor’s hammers to help the cause.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans keeping up with Aaron’s Thor run as of late will know that Odin has been hard at work creating all kinds of weapons for his son, who’s still too “unworthy” to properly wield Mjolnir. As of now, it’s assumed Cage will use one of these weapons instead of Mjolnir.

Though the War of the Realms is rooted in Thor’s story, Aaron promises the event will involve nearly every character in the Marvel encyclopedia.

“The story really begins when that war that’s been brewing for years in the pages of Thor explodes here in Midgard,” Aaron teases. “And at that point, it’s bigger than a Thor battle — everyone becomes a part of that battle.”

“The inciting incident is when people in Times Square look out the window one day and a portal opens where Frost Giants, Dark Elves, and fire demons come pouring out,” Aaron says. “That war finally makes it here to New York City and suddenly it’s not just a Thor story anymore it’s an Avengers story, it’s an everybody story.”

The full solicitation of War of the Realms #1 can be found below.

WAR OF THE REALMS #1 (of 6)

JASON AARON (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS & MATTHEW WILSON – JAN190870

THE WORLD AT WAR!

Asgard. Alfheim. Heven. Jotunheim. Muspelheim. Niffleheim. Nidavellir. Svartalfheim. Vanaheim. All of the Ten Realms have fallen to Malekith and his army except one: Midgard. Home to Thor’s beloved humans. Home to heroes and gods alike. Now, at last, it burns. And Thor won’t even be there to see it.

All hell breaks loose in New York City as Malekith and his allies begin their invasion — and the greatest heroes of the Marvel Universe watch as the Earth falls!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Is War of the Realms on your pull list? Let us know your initial thoughts of the event in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!