Will Luke Cage Finally Become a Hero for Hire in Season 2?

Marvel Television and Netflix today released a new Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two trailer and poster. Could this season finally see Luke fulfill his destiny as a Hero for Hire?

The trailer opens up with Luke taking on some criminal and easily defeating him. It is then revealed that Luke is being filmed and he mugs for the camera, noting that anyone who needs help knows where to find him.

This seems to be a callout to Luke’s original origin in the Marvel Comics universe as a Hero for Hire. Luke has always fought crime and protected the innocent, but his original hook was that he did it for a price, dating all the way back to his first appearance in Luke Cage, Hero for Hire #1.

Luke would later team up with Danny Rand, the Immortal Iron Fist. Iron Fist’s own comic book series would eventually be merged into Luke’s, creating the new title Heroes for Hire and forming one of the longest lasting and most popular partnerships in the Marvel universe.

The Luke Cage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has so far avoided being this “Hero for Hire,” doing everything that he has done for the good of the community instead. There have been some indications that he may move in that direction. In Marvel’s The Defenders, Claire Temple, the nurse who has tended to the Defenders’ wounds and who is also romantically involved with Luke, urged him to consider his future and how to get paid for the good work he does.

In addition, Iron Fist is confirmed to appear in Luke Cage Season Two. We know that he’s providing Misty Knight with her bionic arm. Perhaps he could volunteer to sponsor Luke’s good works, or even propose a partnership?

Marvel’s Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has teased that a Heroes for Hire team-up series may be in the cards down the line.

“It’s something that’s in the air,” Coker told Empire’s Pilot TV. “Internally at Marvel Television, everybody knows there’s a part of that combination that is inevitable, particularly when you watch them together in the way that we did it. It feels right. It feels good. It feels like, ‘I want to see more of this combination. Heroes for Hire is really not off the table.’”

Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released June 22nd on Netflix.

