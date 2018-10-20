‘Luke Cage’ Official Social Media Accounts Share New Message After Cancellation

Marvel’s Luke Cage has been canceled on Netflix, but the show’s social media accounts have a hopeful message for its fans.

The Luke Cage social media accounts released an image of star Michael Colter as the titular hero with his signature catchphrase, “Always Forward.”

The end of Luke Cage comes just one week after Netflix announced that Marvel’s Iron Fist has been canceled. The Iron Fist social media accounts left fans with a similar message, posting an image of star Finn Jones as Danny Rand with the word “immortal” across it and the status, “the story is never over”

The cancelations of both shows and the message that followed have many Marvel fans wondering if the two series will be combined into a single Heroes for Hire television series.

That would actually closely mimic the comic book publishing history of Power Man and Iron Fist. Iron Fist’s solo comic book series was canceled by Marvel due to low sales. Danny Rand joined the cast of Luke Cage with issue #47. With issue #50, the series was officially rechristened Power Man and Iron Fist.

The official statement released by Marvel and Netflix on Luke Cage‘s cancelation gave no indication of the character’s future:

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

When Iron Fist was canceled, the statement indicated that Danny Rand will appear in other Marvel Television series:

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

The cancelations of Luke Cage and Iron Fist have also led to speculation that this could be the first phase of Marvel Television’s migration to Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three just debuted on Netflix. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Three are also still in the works.