Mark Ruffalo Shares Adorable Photos of His Hulk-Obsessed Little Cousin

Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans around the world are huge lovers of the Hulk, but imagine stanning the character AND being related to Mark Ruffalo. The actor best known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk recently took to Twitter to share an adorable photo of his cousin’s son, and this kid is clearly proud to be in the Ruffalo family. Not only does he have a pretty sweet Hulk collection, but he’s a talented young artist!

“Love for #Marvel must run in the family. How talented is my cousin’s son? #Hulk #AvengersEndgame,” Ruffalo wrote.

Everything about this is adorable, especially his excitement over holding that Hulk teddy bear. Over 40,000 people have already liked the post, and many Marvel fans were quick to comment.

“Oh, I see so much talent in those drawings! He is awesome!,” @VolvaRettiysa wrote.

“That kid is a little prodigy!!,” @vrinkles added.”

“Mark stop doing this we know you made all this and he’s a paid actor,” @BeckaG1508 joked.

“How cool is it to know your dad’s cousin is Hulk,” @alsuwaidistark replied.

Portraying the Hulk isn’t the only role for Ruffalo this year. He will also be appearing in Newsflash, a biopic about Walter Cronkite that stars Seth Rogen. Ruffalo is also starring in this year’s untitled Todd Haynes project alongside Anne Hathaway. The film is about Robert Bilott, the corporate defense attorney who took on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company.

In addition to Ruffalo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.