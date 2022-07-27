Avengers: Secret Wars Reportedly Targeting Different Director Than Kang Dynasty

On Saturday Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed a ton of new titles headed to the MCU, revealing the full line-up for Phase 5 and a few films for Phase 6, including the two Avengers movies that will complete "The Multiverse Saga," Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. With these two movies already targeting 2025 release dates it seemed like that would be the only news we'd get for a time, but yesterday brought word that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will step behind the camera for the first of these movies, which brought up the question, who is making the other one?

Many fans had thought that perhaps Cretton would direct both movies, the way that Joss Whedon directed The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron and how Anthony and Joe Russo directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. There's a key difference here, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars open about six months apart from each other. It's not unheard of for a filmmaker to direct two movies that release in the same year (Ridley Scott did it last year while Steven Spielberg has done it six times), movies of this magnitude are completely different ballgame; and that in mind, it seems Marvel is targeting another director to helm the other 2025 Avengers movie.

Deadline report Justin Kroll took to social media to not only corroborate yesterday's report from The Hollywood Reporter on Cretton directing "The Kang Dynasty," but also to offer this nugget of info: "It sounds like the plan is for Destin to direct Kang and a different director would helm SECRET WARS unlike Russos doing both INFINITY and ENDGAME."

So who could it be? This far into the Marvel Cinematic Universe it seems like Marvel Studios wants to put directors they now can succeed in situations like this, filmmakers they trust and who are proven. A few names fit that bill, Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn, Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, Spider-Man's Jon Watts, and Ant-Man's Peyton Reed, which is to say that it wouldn't be surprising if any of these four were tapped to helm Secret Wars. Keep in mind that as huge a film as Avengers: Endgame, the potential for a Secret Wars movie could even dwarf that in terms of narrative scale and character balance. It will require a fine balancing act.

Who do you think Marvel should hire to direct Avengers: Secret Wars? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!