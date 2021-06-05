Mark Ruffalo Has Perfect Response to Avengers Campus’ Incredible Hulk Tree

✖

Avengers Campus finally opened today to the public at Disneyland's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, and there's a whole lot of exciting things to see at the new attraction. There are also a lot of little easter eggs hidden throughout the Campus, including a very special tree. A Disneyland news site took to Twitter to show off a tree that had been "exposed to Gamma Radiation" like the Hulk, and the Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, had an adorable response.

"There is an Incredible Hulk tree that has been exposed to Gamma Radiation in #AvengersCampus," @dlnt tweeted. "Maybe Groot will have a new friend now in the MCU," Ruffalo replied. You can check out a picture of the tree in the post below:

Maybe Groot will have a new friend now in the MCU 🌳 #AvengersCampus https://t.co/1KkUTFehPO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 4, 2021

If you're looking for tips and tricks about Avengers Campus, check out our guide here. We rode WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure this week, and learned everything you need to know about the ride before you visit the park. You can check that guide out here. If you're curious about where and when Avengers Campus takes place in the MCU timeline, Walt Disney Imagineering's creative director, Brent Strong, recently shared that the attraction is always taking place in the here and now.

"So first of all, you know, the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important, that we've assembled heroes from across all of space and time for that, for that mission. And it is, we're all about to discover in a couple of weeks when Loki comes out, time is a lot more squishy than any of us think," he explained. "And so trying to put a specific date to it, it can be challenging, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right, we get to live in the moment and these heroes are here with us and you're taking part in that story."

As for Ruffalo, some huge news came out of the She-Hulk set this week when actor Anais Almonte shared a photo featuring Ruffalo that has since been deleted. While the photo didn't appear to reveal any major spoilers about the upcoming Disney+ series, it did show Ruffalo in his motion-capture suit and provided the first look of him in the show.

She-Hulk is set to follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her journey as a New York City lawyer, whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, which leads to her getting a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Not only will Ruffalo be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the series, but Tim Roth will also be returning as Abomination for the first time since The Incredible Hulk was released in 2008. Ginger Gonzaga and Renee Elise Goldsberry have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Do you have any plans to check out Avengers Campus? Tell us in the comments.