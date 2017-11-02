Mark Ruffalo Uses Thor: Ragnarok Moment to Sum Up 2020

✖

2021 is finally here! Everyone has been celebrating the fact that 2020 is behind us, including some of our favorite Marvel stars. Robert Downey Jr. jumped into a muddy puddle while wearing an all-white outfit in honor of the new year, but Mark Ruffalo decided to take a tamer route. The actor known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk shared a moment from Thor: Ragnarok to sum up his 2020 feelings.

"Describe 2020 in one photo. Inspired by @kerrywashington," Ruffalo wrote. The actor used the moment from Thor: Ragnarok in which he tells Chris Hemsworth's Thor, "We're stranded on a planet that is designed to stress me out." Yup, that sure sounds like 2020! Since Scandal's Kerry Washington inspired the post, she jumped in the comments to write, "YES!!!!" You can view the post below:

It was recently confirmed that Ruffalo would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney+'s She-Hulk alongside Tatiana Maslany. He previously hinted that there would be a chance he'd show up on the series and even welcomed Tatiana Maslany to the family. However, the news was not officially confirmed until last month's Disney Investor Day live stream in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed a ton of exciting information. "Did you miss the Hulk?," Ruffalo asked social media after the news broke.

In the comics, Jennifer Walters is a high-power lawyer who gets into an accident that leads to a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. This causes Walters to get her own version of his Hulk powers. Not only will Ruffalo be returning as Hulk/Bruce Banner but Tim Roth will be playing Abomination in the series for the first time since 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

The showrunner for She-Hulk is set to be Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao. The series will be part of a slew of original content inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars. Wandavision is first on the docket, hitting Disney+ on January 15th.

She-Hulk does not yet have a release date for Disney+.