Mark Ruffalo Wins Comic-Con with Throwback Photo of His Marvel Co-Stars Sleeping

San Diego Comic-Con is finally here and will see an array of stars doing panels, signing autographs, and taking photo ops. Oftentimes, that list includes the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This year, the big Marvel panels in Hall H will be A Conversation With The Russo Brothers (the Avengers: Endgame directors), A Conversation With Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (the Avengers: Endgame writers), Marvel’s Agents of Shield which will feature most of the series’ cast, and a Marvel Studios panel featuring Kevin Feige. Some of the panels are expected to have special guests, so more stars could be in attendance. However, some big names are throwing it back to previous cons. Mark Ruffalo, the actor best known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk, just shared a throwback photo from his days promoting Thor: Ranganrok.

Remember to get plenty of sleep before you arrive at #SDCC, like my friends from work did in 2017 😴 #TBT pic.twitter.com/kgNRZLLQCx — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 18, 2019

“Remember to get plenty of sleep before you arrive at #SDCC, like my friends from work did in 2017 😴 #TBT,” he wrote.

As you can see, the image shows Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and director Taika Waititi (also, Korg) taking an adorable nap together.

Many fans commented on the post, happy to see the image once again:

“I MISS YOU ALL SO MUCH,” @mcuwaititi wrote.

“Ragnarok fam rights,” @revengerstark replied.

“Time for a reunion,” @amestris_star suggested.

This reply is also pretty delightful:

“YOU BETTER BE IN THOR 4,” @starkninenine added.

While the news of Waititi’s return for Thor 4 dropped earlier this week, there’s no confirmation on which MCU cast members (other than Hemsworth) will be in the film. However, most fans would love to see a Revengers reunion.

Who are you hoping to see in Thor 4? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which was recently re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.