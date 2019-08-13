Marvel Hid Original Sketches By Carnage’s Co-Creator in 20 Copies of Absolute Carnage #1

Last week, Marvel Comics released the first issue of the Absolute Carnage event series into stores. The publisher has now revealed that 20 copies of the issue have original sketches by Carnage co-creator Mark Bagley hidden within its pages. Each sketch can be found on the back inside cover with the frame seen below.

Absolute Carnage spins out of Donny Cates’ ongoing Venom series. The series is written by Cates and drawn by Ryan Stegman. As set up by the events of Venom, Cletus Kasady returns to the Marvel Universe and he is more dangerous than ever before. Carnage plans to hunt down every Marvel hero who has ever worn a symbiote, which means everyone is a target.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve given a serial murderer a nuclear bomb, essentially, and Cletus is gonna try and kill every single character that has ever worn a symbiote,” Cates said.

“As a comic fan, this book has everything I’d ever want,” Stegman said. “The things I’ve drawn in this series are unlike anything I’ve gotten to draw before. I can’t wait for people to experience it!”

“Cletus Kasady is back, and he is deadlier than he’s ever been,” Cates says in the video. “Absolute Carnage encompasses every single character who has ever worn a Symbiote and every Symbiote that has ever been, going all the way back to when Peter found the black suit. Going from there to Maximum Carnage to Venomized to everything… everyone is a target.”

A shared hatred of Carnage is one thing Venom and Spider-Man have been able to agree on in the past. Cates told ComicBook.com previously that things are more complex now. “Yeah i mean, complicated is the word, right? They’ve been through everything together at this point. Enemies, allies, friends even….maybe? They share a bond that is incredibly complex and one that I don’t either of them could actually pin down or explain. I think of them like estranged brothers. Not super close, but begrudgingly tied to one another. They’ll be there for each other if the other needs help, but they won’t be happy about it.”

What have you thought of Absolute Carnage so far? Let us know in the comments.

Absolute Carnage #1

JUN190761

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman, J. P. Mayer

After turning Venom’s world upside down a year ago, DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN are about to put the Sinister Symbiote through hell again, only this time CARNAGE has come calling, and everyone who’s ever worn a symbiote is dead in his sights! He’s skirted the periphery of the Marvel Universe for months, but Cletus Kasady at last stands poised to make his grand return to New York in a blistering 60-PAGE story… and he wants to paint the town red!

Rated T+

In Shops: Aug 07, 2019

SRP: $7.99