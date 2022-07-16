Marvel's Alligator Loki Recreates Iconic Meme in New Comic

The characters of Marvel Comics have become iconic in their own right, with their iconography and catchphrases inspiring countless memes. If that wasn't enough, a new issue of one of the publisher's digital-first Infinity Comics has now recreated a pretty delightful meme. Issue #10 of Alligator Loki, which is written by Alyssa Wong, with art by Robert Quinn, and colors by Pete Pantazis, features a recreation of the infamous "Woman Yelling at a Cat" meme that originated on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In this instance, Thor is yelling at Alligator Loki while being held back by Captain America, while Alligator Loki functions as the cat in this scenario. The moment was even immortalized in a tweet on the official account for the Marvel Unlimited digital reading app, which you can check out below.

When Alligator Loki was originally introduced in the live-action Loki Disney+ series, fans began to wonder if he was based on any element of the comics, especially given the prominence of other anthropomorphic animal-superhero hybrids like "Frog Thor" and Spider-Ham. As head writer Michael Waldron confirmed at the time, Alligator Loki was an original creation, which came about through very specific means.

"We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show," Waldron told Marvel.com at the time. "I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green."

"It's so stupid, but it also makes total sense," Waldron added. "You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn't there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that's an alligator universe or whatever. It's just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously."

As mentioned above, Alligator Loki #10 is now available exclusively on Marvel Unlimited. Season 2 of the Loki Disney+ series will debut at a later date.