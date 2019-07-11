Marvel Auctioning Off Netflix Shows Costumes And Props

Sadly Marvel’s Netflix shows are no longer continuing, but if you have some disposable income lying around you could own something directly from one of your favorite Marvel Netflix shows thanks to a new auction. Marvel is auctioning off several pieces from Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, which include items like business cards, cassette recorders, and watches all the way to clothing, art pieces, and their full costumes. Jessica Jones and The Punisher are not a part of this auction, though we wouldn’t be surprised to see things from those shows offered at a later time. All the prices you see below are what they are estimated to go for, though they could go lower or higher.

The first session will be Daredevil, and some of the highlights include Foggy Nelson’s introduction suit ($600 to $800), Karen Page’s dress from Into the Ring ($600 to $800), Jack Murdock’s Fight Costume ($2,500 to $3,500), Young Matt Murdock’s Crucifix ($500 to $700), Kingpin’s Rabbit in a Snowstorm Painting ($5,000 to $7,000), Matt Murdock’s Trapped Costume ($8,000 to $10,000), Nelson and Murdock Attorneys at Law Office Plaque ($3,000 to $5,000), Nobu Yoshioka’s Ninja Costume ($2,000 to $3,000), Wilson Fisk’s Gray Striped Suit ($1,000 to $1,500), Daredevil’s Billy Clubs, Rope, and Holsters ($2,500 to $3,500), and several versions of Daredevil’s costume, like the Red First Iteration costume that will go for $30,000 to $50,000.

There’s even more in that group, including Elektra’s Red and Black-Handled retractable Sais ($3,500 to $5,000) and her Railyard Costume ($8,000 to $10,000), which you can see in the full catalog here.

Session 2 will be all about Luke Cage, and will feature items like Pop’s Barber Shop Chair and Accessories ($2,500 to $3,500), Hernan Shades Alavarez’s sunglasses ($1,000 to $1,500), Pop’s Swear Jar ($1000 to $1,500), Luke Cage’s Light-Up Creation Tub ($12,000 to $15,000), Mariah Dillard’s News Conference Costume ($400 to $600), Willis Diamondback Stryker’s Light-Up Battle Costume ($6,000 to $8,000), Harlem’s Paradise Sign ($2,500 to $3,500), Luke Cage’s Protection Costume ($2,500 to $3,500), and Misty Knight’s Cybernetic Arm, which will run you from $10,000 to $12,000.

Session 3 will be Iron Fist, and will include items like Colleen Wing’s Stunt Katana and Sheath ($1,200 to $1,800), Danny Rand’s Stunt Yellow Iron Fist Mask ($2,000 to $3,000), Colleen Wing’s Cage Fight Costume ($1,200 to $1,800), Danny Rand’s Press Conference Costume ($600 to $800), Madame Gao’s Spear Cane ($1000 to $1,500), and the Light Up VFX Iron Fist, which will run from $1,500 to $2,500.

The auction will run from August 12th to the 13th, and to bid you’ll need to register here.