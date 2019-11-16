Marvel’s Infinity Saga Box Set Reveals Captain Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron Deleted Scene

Marvel Studios introduced Brie Larson as Captain Marvel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019, but there were plans to bring Carol Danvers to the big screen back in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Fans who follow reports may remember rumors of Captain Marvel appearing in Joss Whedon’s Avengers sequel. The rumors were true, but the plans changed before the film was released. Thanks to the special features included with the release of Marvel’s Infinity Saga box set, we now know that the scene of the new Avengers assembling at the end of the film was shot with a stand-in for the then uncast Captain Marvel. You can take a look at it below.

The stand-in was removed digitally. The studio created animations for Carol’s flight into the Avengers compound. The studio repurposed those animations for the Scarlet Witch’s big entrance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The way we reveal Scarlet Witch [in costume] at the end of the movie? Those were Captain Marvel plate shots,” Feige explained in an interview in 2015. “Joss said, ‘We’ll cast her later!’ And I said, ‘Yeah Joss, we’ll cast her later.’ [Whispers to an invisible associate who isn’t Joss] ‘We’re not putting her in there!’ Finally Joss was like ‘Let’s use those plates to let Scarlet Witch fly into frame, give her a big entrance?’ And that makes sense – she’s come to their side, and she deserves the cool intro, which will feed into another movie we start shooting in a few weeks,” that film being Captain America: Civil War.

Feige also explained why they didn’t want to introduced Captain Marvel at the conclusion of Avengers: Age of Ultron. “There were drafts that maybe people somehow got their hands on and read early on that included some characters – maybe others, but certainly one, which is why it’s dangerous to read scripts early on, and talk about them early on,” Feige said. “[Captain Marvel] was in a draft. But to me, it would have done that character a disservice, to meet her fully formed, in a costume and part of the Avengers already when 99% of the audience would go, ‘Who is that?’ It’s just not the way we’ve done it before.

“Thanos is the good ‘Who’s that,’ because he’s clearly a bad guy, for comic fans he represents a specific storyline, you can get the buzz started from fans to non-fans with that cameo – as opposed to a title character, who deserves their own story. Even Black Widow you don’t meet in the last two seconds of Iron Man 2 wearing her costume – you evolve that going forward.”

Do you think Captain Marvel should have debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron? Let us know in the comments. As for the Infinity Saga box set, it was only briefly available at Best Buy, and it appears to have sold out completely at this point. Keep tabs on this post in case there’s a restock. It’s also available here on eBay if you’re willing to pay the markup.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.