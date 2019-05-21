Marvel’s Avengers Boot Collection is Live

Hot on the…heels of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel and Hot Topic have released a collection of superhero style footwear that includes sexy Her Universe Black Widow and Loki heel booties, rugged Her Universe Iron Man boots, and adjustable Captain Marvel cosplay boots that can be worn as a wedged Mary Jane or as a full boot.

You can shop the entire Marvel collection right here. Keep in mind that the designs are an online exclusive, and Hot Topic is running a buy one, get one 50% off sale on their entire shoe collection for a limited time. That having been said, we highly suggest going after the Black Widow heels first. They look badass on the outside, and include an allover print of the the Black Widow symbol on the inside. If the wildly popular Wonder Woman cosplay boots are anything to go by, the Captain Marvel design might sell quickly as well. Jump on them while you can. Note that the Her Universe boots are available in sizes 5 to 11 while the Captain Marvel boots are available in 6 to 12.

The boots follow an Hot Topic x Her Universe fashion collection inspired by Avengers: Endgame. The collection was designed by last year’s Her Universe fashion show winners (Jane Burson, Cynthia Kirkland, and Kristi Siedow-Thompson – pictured above alongside Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein), and it includes some fun looks.

You can shop the entire Avengers: Endgame fashion collection right here. Some of our favorite items include the Thanos satin bomber jacket, the Thor denim vest, the Iron Man armor dress, and the Captain America baseball t-shirt dress. You’ll also find swimwear inspired by Captain America, Iron Man, and Loki.

Finally, these awesome Avengers: Endgame Quantum hoodies are almost ready to ship, so now is the time to get your pre-order in. The hoodie is available here in men’s sizes and here in women’s sizes for $64.99 with free shipping slated for July (a matching cap is also available for $33.99 with free shipping slated for June). A sport hoodie version is available to pre-order here for $64.99 with shipping slated for August. The hoodies are made from a polyester blend with multiple panels that gives it an armor-style look. Close-up images on the product page will give you a good look at the textures.

