Marvel Fans Recreates Avengers: Endgame's Greatest Moment With Chickens and It Is Glorious

Marvel Studios has achieved an indelible moment in cinema with the release of Avengers: Endgame, and its rousing final battle between the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the legions of Thanos. By now, the whole world has shared in the videos and/or real-life experience of seeing Marvel fans all come together in passionate cheer, at the moment rallies his forces together and leads the charge with the long-awaited utterance: "Avengers! Assemble."

Yes, it is a moment that will forever live on in cinema and the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere – but is it powerful enough to still convey its message using chickens instead of human actors? Turns out, the answer to that question is: ABSOLUTELY.

This video by @theSnyderKnight went viral with Marvel fans, and sparked all kinds of fun responses to the video – like a different fan providing a look at what kind of foe the Chicken Avengers would assemble to battle:

Avengers: Endgame will continue to be an iconic piece of Marvel history – one that hasn't just affected people, but the entire cultures of both comic books and movies, as well. Endgame's iconic rally cry by Captain America lives on and video clips everywhere; top-tier merchandise (figurines) has been created to capture and commemorate the scene, and even Marvel Comics formally adapted one of Cap's other iconic lines from the film into the comics.

Even with all that validation, Avengers: Endgame's writers and directors were never really sure they pulled off the epic team-rallying cry the right way. Having Cap say the "Avengers!" part loud and the "Assemble" part quietly was certainly a change from the way the comics traditionally do it:

"It felt like it would be more interesting," director Joe Russo tells writer Stephen McFeely on the Endgame commentary track. "Unfortunately, him catching the hammer for the second time created a lot of energy in the theater, and I don't know that people that first weekend actually heard it. But this is why you can go back and see it again."

Well, Russo wasn't wrong about anything he said there: all the viral videos of the "Avengers Assemble" moment show just how often crowds didn't hear the final payoff line, in lieu of all their roaring and cheering leading up to it. The sequence of Cap thinking he's the last man standing against Thanos, only to have portals open and return all his dead friends and colleagues to the battlefield was a smorgasbord of character cameos. The cheers started with Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther being the first one through the breach, and didn't end until the charge was in motion! That Doctor Strange and Wong joke ("You wanted more?") often got eaten up in the frenzy of good geeky feels.

Avengers: Endgame did it so good that the chicken version still inspires the heart. Marvel truly killed it – and has a lot to top with Avengers: Secret Wars. You can watch Endgame on Disney+.