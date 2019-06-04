Marvel Fans Launch Petition Demanding the Return of Iron Man

Tony Stark made the ultimate sacrifice to deal with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Now some fans want to see that sacrifice undone. A new petition has popped up on Change.org that wants to see Iron Man brought back to life. The reasoning is that someone who meant so much to so many and was so willing to sacrifice of himself deserves to see his daughter grow up. The petition currently has over 16,000 signatures.

Here’s the text of the petition:

“MCU’s Tony deserves to come back fully alive. Tony Stark was always ready to risk his life, suffer, and sacrifice himself for anyone, without ever receiving anything in return. Since the beginning, since he was a kid. He can never be happy, and when he finally got what he always wanted, and deserved, his wife, his daughter, his family.. he died. He didn’t deserve this and it’s not fair, after everything he’s been through, and done for everyone, he deserves to live and see his daughter grow up.

He has helped so many people (in the mcu and in our world), he has helped people to live (including me) to overcome their problems, to accept themselves, to face life. He’s so important. He saved our lives and it’s our turn to save him.

We love him so much. We love him 3000. Without him, now, we are totally lost. For many people, he was their reason to live and hold on in life.

#TonyStark #AvengeTonyStark #SAVETONYSTARK #BringBackTonyStark #BringTonyStarkBack”

Tony Stark used the power of the Infinity Stones to snap away Thanos’s army in Avengers: Endgame. His body couldn’t withstand all of that cosmic power, and he died as a result. He knew, thanks to Doctor Strange, that the only way the Avengers would win was if he sacrificed himself.

Avengers: Endgame is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, having surpassed James Cameron’s Titanic. Cameron’s Avatar still sits in the top spot on the all-time box office list with $2.788 billion. Avengers: Endgame‘s worldwide total crossed the $2.7 billion mark over the weekend. The film is within $75 million of catching Avatar.

What do you think of the petition to bring Iron Man back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Will you be signing? Let us know what you think about it and whether you want Iron Man back in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.