Marvel Launches the Avengers: Endgame Quantum Realm Jacket

Explore the Quantum Realm and time travel in style with this official Marvel jacket, which is based on the suits our heroes wore in Avengers: Endgame. Though “wore” isn’t exactly accurate since they were completely CGI.

However, this Avengers Quantum jacket is very, very real and features faux leather with interwoven panels, as well as a zip and neck button feature for added warmth. Pre-orders for the jacket are live right here in sizes S to XXXL for $119.99 (includes all taxes and shipping) with a release date slated for December. Needless to say, if you’re thinking about this for a Christmas gift you should jump on it sooner rather than later. Note that a hoodie version of the jacket is also available here in men’s sizes and here in women’s sizes for $64.99 (includes all taxes and shipping). The hoodies are shipping now.

On a related note, new 100% knitted Marvel “ugly” sweaters for the 2019 holiday season have launched, and the lineup includes festive Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Iron Man designs. They join a large collection of Marvel designs from last year that feature Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor, Venom, and the Avengers styles. You can shop them all right here. Additional sweaters featuring Wolverine, and alternate Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Deadpool designs can be found here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.