Marvel Fan Proves ‘Avengers’ Theme Song Goes Great With Any Movie

A Marvel fan just proved that the Avengers movie theme goes great with pretty much anything.

In the video above, the second that Rogue Films has put together, the Avengers theme from Alan Silvestri‘s The Avengers score is applied to several different films and TV show and…it works.

The films included in the video include Transformers: The Movie, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Toy Story 3, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Back to the Future, the “Crisis on Earth X” Arrowverse crossover, Batman Begins, Star Trek, the return of Killer Frost on The Flash, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, The Karate Kid, Creed 2, Kung Fu Panda 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jingle All the Way.

You can watch the video above.

Silvestri scored The Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War and returns to score Avengers: Endgame. He recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo while working on the film’s score.

Marvel released the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame in December. It then released another trailer during the Super Bowl. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed to ComicBook.com that another trailer is on the way. Feige has cautioned that fans shouldn’t expect to see much of the film in marketing beyond the first 15 minutes.

“I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige said. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one, in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

Avengers: Endgame will deal with the fallout of Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. The moment came as a surprising cliffhanger in Avengers: Infinity War that fans are still discussing months later. Feige has said that he’s happy with how that turned out.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

