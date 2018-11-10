Marvel Holding Battle Royale Tournament to Determine the Strongest One There Is

Every comic book fan has an opinion who they think is the strongest character and now Marvel is looking to settle it once and for all thanks to a fan-vote battle royale.

Marvel’s Battle Royale 2018 takes 16 characters nominated by 16 different Marvel Comics editors and pits them against one another in battle. According to Marvel, the process for choosing the heroes and villains being tested was based on a sort of reverse order of seniority, meaning the editor there the shortest period of time — assistant editor Lauren Amaro — chose first while Senior Vice President/Executive Editor Tom Breevort chose last. Once the comic book gladiators are chosen, each editor makes their case for why their choice should come out on top.

The showdown, however, is left to the fans to decide. Fans have the opportunity to vote on each battle via Twitter. The character who comes out on top in fan support wins the round and moves onto the next. Thus far, Deadpool has bested Squirrel Girl, Doctor Octopus beat Kraven the Hunter, and Jean Grey made quick work of Machine Man. The current round at the time of this article pits D-Man versus Gwenpool with poll results for that battle putting Gwenpool solidly in the lead.

The Battle Royale is slated to continue all through the month of November and while it’s a lot of fun to see which characters get paired in battle — Black Panther will take on Valeria Richards in an upcoming round, for example — it’s not likely that the contest will truly settle the question of who is truly the “strongest” Marvel character. Outside of the Battle being largely based on simply fan vote, there’s also the consideration that not every character is represented. Iron Man, for example, is nowhere to be found on the Battle bracket, nor is Thor. Also, no matter the outcome one could argue that we already know who the strongest of them all is — Hulk.

As fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know, Thor: Ragnarok established that Bruce Banner/Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo) is the strongest Avenger, according to the Quinjet that brought Hulk to Sakaar. Fans have also pointed out that, even when not in Hulk mode Banner is pretty powerful himself. A fan on Reddit recently noted that despite not being able to transform into his angry green counterpart, Banner still managed to defeat Cull Obsidian in Avengers: Infinity War “singlehandedly” by outwitting him — Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armor came in handy, too.

So, who do you think will win Marvel’s Battle Royale 2018? Who do you think the strongest Marvel character is? Let us know in the comments below.