Watch Students Celebrate That Their Whole School Is Going To See ‘Black Panther’

A video of young students celebrating an upcoming trip to see Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is taking the internet by storm.

The moment all of our students found out we are all going to see #blackpanther together! pic.twitter.com/Fc8Ohuro4X — Ron Clark (@ronclarkacademy) February 2, 2018

“The moment all of our students found out we are all going to see Black Panther together,” reads the caption to Clark’s tweet.

The video, shared by middle school teacher Ron Clark of the Ron Clark Academy, sees a room full of students erupt into cheers and celebrations.

“We will have a day of cultural classes, African dancers, historical lessons and then we will all go see the film,” says the caption on the Facebook video.

A subsequent video, also shared by Clark, captures students dancing to Run The Jewels’ “Legend Has It,” featured in Black Panther’s debut trailer.

When you find out the whole school is going to see @theblackpanther you feel like this! @chadwickboseman @michaelb4jordan pic.twitter.com/iLJrbOIDy4 — Ron Clark (@ronclarkacademy) February 2, 2018

Clark tagged stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan.

The video has over 853,000 views on Facebook with more than 32,000 shares.

The ceiling-piercing Black Panther is already tapping into the same zeitgeist that Wonder Woman similarly tapped into last summer: audiences are expected to turn out for the Marvel Studios production in a big way, the blockbuster already tracking for a $150 million opening weekend — up from initial projections that had the movie opening at just over $100 million.

Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer recently announced her plans to buy out an entire Black Panther screening in Mississippi, “to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero.”

Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg also helped raise money for Harlem children to see Black Panther, going so far to contact director Ryan Coogler to treat children to another screening in Los Angeles.

Black Panther is the first Marvel Studios production to feature a predominantly Black cast, and is the first nearly all-Black superhero film of the modern era.

The character has been embraced by persons of color and — like lesser-known heroes Ant-Man and Doctor Strange before him — has proved popular with general movie-going audiences, who were first treated to the jungle cat-inspired superhero in Captain America: Civil War, where T’Challa shared the screen with characters like Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

The film’s stars are aware of Black Panther‘s cultural impact and importance: “I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” said Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s 16-year-old genius inventor sister, Shuri.

Sterling K. Brown, making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther, recently expressed similar thoughts, saying the hype around the Ryan Coogler-directed film is “deserved.”

“I’m excited for people of color, and of the mainstream, to see a Black superhero and for that to be a normal thing in society,” Brown said.

Black Panther opens February 16.