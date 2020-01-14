Marvel Releases New Black Widow Synopsis

Marvel Studios has dropped the full trailer for Black Widow, which gives us a much better look into what the storyline for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow solo film will be all about. The premise has been pretty straightforward all along: Black Widow examines Natasha Romanoff’s (Johansson) life on the run after Captain America: Civil War – and how lingering events from her Black Widow past come back to haunt her. However, this new trailer fleshes out more of the character interactions between the likes of Natasha, her widow “sisters” Yelena (Florence Pugh) and Melina (Rachel Weisz), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and the mysteries villain, Taskmaster. Now, a new Black Widow synopsis released by Marvel provides additional story details.

Check out the new Black Widow movie synopsis, below:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.” –Marvel Studios

As usual with a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, there are some key points being left to mystery in the synopsis above. The “force that will stop at nothing” to bring Natasha down is yet undefined, even though we’ve seen armored soldiers shooting at Widow in mid free-fall – not to mention the freakish mimicry of Marvel superhero abilities Taskmaster reveals in the latest trailer. The big question is who is the puppeteer pulling all these strings, and what role will this villain mastermind (and that aforementioned ‘new world of Widows’) fit into Phase 4 of the MCU saga.

